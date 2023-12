A truck is dangling off of a bridge in Dallas.

The Dallas Sheriff's Office shared photos of the truck hanging off the bridge on Northbound I-35 at Victory Avenue.

There is no word on any injuries or the circumstances around the crash at this time.

Video from SKY 4 showed one person being removed from the truck and taken to get medical help.

The Dallas Sheriff's Office said to expect delays through rush hour.