Truck runs over Monroe man leaving fireworks show Monday night

A 35-year-old Monroe man was killed Monday night after being struck by a Ford pickup truck that fled the scene, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and jailed hours after the incident.

The deadly crash happened in Frenchtown Township around 11 p.m. as people were leaving a fireworks display at Sterling State Park.

According to law enforcement, David Revels II was walking with another pedestrian on State Park Drive, which was being used to reduce traffic congestion from vehicles leaving the park. Both barriers and police officers were directing vehicles into the travel lane, which took people to Dixie Highway.

While he was walking on the road, Revels was struck by a 2014 black-colored Ford F-150 which was being driven recklessly by a resident of Monroe. The suspect then fled the scene, according to witnesses.

Revels was taken to Corewell Health Hospital in Trenton where he died from his injuries.

Aided by information from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff's office later located and arrested the driver of the F-150. He hasn't been charged and so his identity is being withheld.