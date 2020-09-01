Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play football this fall

The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season.

The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic.

Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.

The Big Ten had no immediate comment.

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has a similar message for the Big Ten that he shared last month a day before the official announcement had been made of the season's postponement.

"We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play," Harbaugh wrote after listing steps the team had taken to quell the spread of COVID-19.

"If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done."

