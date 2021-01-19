Trump issues commendations to Operation Warp Speed members, including Fauci, Birx
WASHINGTON - On his last day in office, President Donald Trump issued commendations to a number of people and their contributions to Operation Warp Speed, a White House effort to distribute 300 million doses of a viable COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.
The commendations were issued to:
General Mark Milley
Secretary Alex Azar
Jared Kushner
Dr. Moncef Slaoui
General Gustave Perna
Dr. Deborah Birx
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Adam Boehler
Brad Smith
David Norquist
Chuong Huynh
Janssen Kimberly Taylor
David Simon
Rebecca Kurna
Jonathan Seals
Merck Daniel Wolfe
Christopher Houchens
Robert Johnson
Matthew Hepburn
Jason Roos
David Boucher
John Mascola
Barney Graham
Emily Erbelding
Mary Marovich
Richard Gorman
Christy Ventura
Joseph Chapman
Deacon Maddox
Christine Oshansky
Tremel Faison
Mike Angelastro
Carlo De Notaristefani
Anita Patel
Nancy Messonnier
Greg Hand
Meghan Pennini
Marina Kozak
Rachel Overman
Efrain Garcia
Amy Jenkins
Karl Erlandson
Sean O’Neil
Mary Homer
John Redd
Janet Woodcock
Kevin Bugin
Deydre Teyhen
Kimberly Armstrong
