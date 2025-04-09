Trump joined by Whitmer, Speaker Hall in Oval Office, promises help with Selfridge, Asian carp

When President Donald Trump signed his latest stack of executive orders and proclamations, he had a couple representatives from Michigan in the Oval Office with him Wednesday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican House Speaker Matt Hall were among the guests and media gaggle when the president brought up two state topics- Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Asian carp.

"So we're working very hard with, Democrats, the governor with Matt Hall, trying to keep Selfridge Air Force Base open, strong, thriving," Trump said. "And I think we're going to be successful, governor. And it will be very successful, we've gotten some good feedback from, Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense."

Whitmer's budget is seeking $26 million to upgrade Selfridge with critical infrastructure updates.

"They're talking about F-16s and talking about F-35, you know, that we're going to. It's a great piece of property. It's a great location. And it's a great state. So I think we're going to come back with a very good answer," Trump said.

"The subject of Asian carp was next on the list where the invasive species is a danger to The Great Lakes and its $7 billion sport fishery.

"We're also, working on a, certain fish that's taking over a beautiful lake. Michigan," Trump said.

Rep. Matt Hall said former President Joe Biden was not helpful with either issue.

"I want to thank you for caring so much about Michigan," he said. "We couldn't get Joe Biden to do anything about either one of these issues, particularly Selfridge Air Force Base. It'll be critical to Michigan's economy and our security.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"But on the Asian carp, you know, for years, when Obama was there, we could never get anyone to do anything about this, this invasive species that's going to destroy our Great Lakes."

The four species described collectively as Asian carp — bighead, silver, grass and black carp — were brought from China in the 1970s for Southern sewage and aquaculture ponds of algae, weeds and parasites. They escaped into the wild and have migrated up the Mississippi and other major rivers.

A protective barrier using nets has been suggested by Trump, working with the Army Corps of Engineers.

"You know how important recreational fishing and so much of that is to our, to our state," Hall said. "Because of your work, we're hopeful that we'll get a solution there, and we'll get that barrier built so we can protect our Great Lakes."

That was when Whitmer interjected.

"It'll devastate the ecosystem, the economy, tourism. And 20% of the world's freshwater is in the Great Lakes, Mr. President, which is why it's so important that, as a as a nation, we protect the pristine waters," she said.

Trump said he has spoken with the Army Corps of Engineers, and they have a method, quipping it is "a pretty gruesome method."

"It is sort of a bipartisan thing when you get right down to it's a very expensive thing, actually," Trump said. "I looked at the numbers. I said, well, but we have to save Lake Michigan because these fish that they eat everything in their way, including the other fish."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Hall said that improvements to Selfridge have been in the works for 15 years without movement from Washington DC.

"The governor, in all fairness, called me about it, and she called me and (US Rep) John James called me," Trump said. "And, we spoke with your office, and it's, you know, I would have put that down. Really its bipartisan ... and that includes Selfridge, too. And we're going to get it done, and we're going to we'll all stand there together and cut a ribbon. Okay, Gretchen?"

Trump then jokingly asked if Whitmer and Hall get along.

"Yes," Whitmer said as the room laughed. "About 70 percent of the time."