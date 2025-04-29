Trump in Michigan rips 'This lunatic' Rep Shri Thanedar's impeachment filing

The Brief President Donald Trump came to Warren for a rally celebrating his accomplishments after 100 days in office. Trump lashed out at a recent impeachment filing from Michigan Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar during his speech. Without naming Thanedar, Trump called him a lunatic and quipped that he is getting good at impeachment filings against him.



Michigan US Representative Shri Thanedar earned President Donald Trump's attention Tuesday, one day after he announced articles of impeachment - although he didn't mention him by name.

Trump stopped in Michigan Tuesday with a visit to tout re-investment at Selfridge and at a rally at Macomb County Community College.

The backstory:

"They did it again. Some guy that I never heard of, (hey) John James, is he a congressman?" Trump said, asking Michigan GOP Rep. John James. "This guy, he said, he said, ladies and gentlemen, I am going to start the impeachment of Donald Trump. What the hell did I do?"

Thanedar filed seven articles of impeachment including on unlawful deportations, defiance of court orders and imposing economically damaging tariffs among them.

"Here we go again. They want to impeach me, this lunatic This lunatic is up, actually, I had the television way down. And I said to our great first lady, listen, did I just hear I was being impeached again?" Trump said. "We're getting good at this though."

Trump then attacked the leadership of the Democrat Party with nods to Thanedar and Texas Rep. Al Green who was kicked out of Trump's address to Congress in March.

"They've gone totally crazy, these people. And you know what? They've totally lost their confidence. They can't even tell a lunatic like this dumb guy that said, it," he said. "And then you have the other one that's always with the cane. He's always impeaching, and he raises his cane. He always embraces. But they have no control over those people. They have no control. And the reason is they've lost their confidence. They have no confidence anymore as a party. They have no candidates."

Thanedar, a wealthy former state representative and immigrant from India, has faced criticism from some Democrats in his district since winning a crowded nine-way primary in 2022 leaving Detroit without a Democrat African American representative.

A pharmaceutical company Thanedar once owned performed animal testing on dogs and monkeys. Once it went bankrupt in 2010, numerous reports detailed it abandoned 173 dogs and monkeys in the facility.

A few moments later in the speech Trump gave a left-handed compliment to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"And you know, Bernie is probably the best they have. By the way, he's about seven years older than me, more eight years older," he said. "One thing I gotta give him credit, he's a lunatic, but he's still pretty sharp."

