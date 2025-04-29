Trump in Michigan: Supporters and protestors react to the President's arrival in Warren

The Brief President Trump returned to Michigan to celebrate his first 100 days of his second term. He spoke to several thousand supporters at Macomb Community College. Autoworkers who organized for the President also sounded off on Day 100.



President Donald Trump returned to Michigan marking 100 days back in office amid a busy agenda focused on automotive jobs, reworking global trade and national security.

Local perspective:

He spoke to several thousand supporters at Macomb Community College flanked by many high-profile members of his Administration, touting his flurry of executive orders that have trimmed the federal government and lumped tariffs on foreign nations.

This included 25% in the auto industry. However, he approved new measures to ease that burden, meaning automakers will not pay added taxes on steel and aluminum.

Trump supporter and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell tells Fox 2 in a 1 on 1 interview the Trump tariffs have only been about fairness.

"Canada has been doing this to My Pillow for I don’t know: 6,7…8 years? I mean we have a 25% tariff. Why is that fair to all of us here in the U.S.?" he said. "This goes on all over the place. We were getting, as the president says, ripped off."

Autoworkers who organized for the President also sounded off on Day 100. Trump called up Brian Pannebacker, a familiar face in GOP circles.

"I want to say thank you to the autoworkers," Pannebacker said. "Everybody who works in the automotive field, the suppliers, the truck drivers - thank you so much for supporting the greatest president in our lifetimes."

The other side:

But outside, scores of protesters made their message clear: Trump is not welcome here on his 100th day, or any day, in their view, as they oppose Trump’s planned education cuts.

"I’m also a teacher, so I’m here for all of the kids that couldn’t be here cause I’m scared for them and sad," said one protester.

"I have friends with green cards that can’t be here because they could get kidnapped and deported," another said. "So that’s why I’m here today. "

What's next:

Meantime, Trump says he will push on, as he looks ahead to getting republicans elected in next year’s midterms.

The Source: FOX 2 attended the Trump rally and spoke to protesters outside for information in this report.