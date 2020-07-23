Trump planning to deploy federal officers in Detroit "over next 3 weeks"

President Donald Trump plans to deploy federal troops in Detroit "over the next 3 weeks."

After making threats earlier in the week to send law enforcement from the Justice Department to U.S. cities to quell violent protests and deter crime, Trump is following it up with more planned formal action.

"Over the next 3 weeks, the Justice Department plans to further expand the initiative into Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee," read a daily review on the White Hosue's website.

On Monday, Trump said he may send "we're going to have more federal law enforcement" in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, and Oakland after they were already deployed in Portland weeks ago.

The deployment is part of what Attorney General Bill Barr called "Operation Legend."

"These are anarchists, and the politicians out there - yes they're weak, but they're afraid of these people, they're actually afraid of these people - and that's why they say we don't want the federal government helping," said Trump in the oval office.

The suggestion drew widespread condemnation from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Duggan and Detroit police chief James Craig issued a statement on the matter Tuesday:

"Neither the City of Detroit nor the Detroit Police Department has had any contact from any representative of the federal government about any plans to sends DHS officers to Detroit. There could be no possible justification for such an action. The Detroit Police Department has had the support of the Detroit community in making sure our City did not have a single store looted or a single fire started during the protests.

It's not entirely clear what violence Trump has been referring to. Protests in Detroit have been peaceful beyond the first couple of days when demonstrators clashed with police in late May and early June.