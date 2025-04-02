Trump tariff list: How much will each country be charged?

The Brief President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd on Wednesday, announcing a long list of tariffs on foreign-made goods. Trump said a minimum baseline tariff of 10% will be set for each country. Trump called Wednesday Liberation Day, in the wake of brand-new tariffs.



President Donald Trump revealed his administration's long list of tariffs that are expected to go into effect as early as April 3 at midnight.

So how much is each country being charged?

Big picture view:

The President spoke to a crowd of lawmakers, press, and union workers from the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Teamsters where he claimed April 2 as ‘Liberation Day'.

There, Trump revealed a list of countries, which included the percentage of tariffs charged to the US and the reciprocal tariffs the President plans to implement.

By the numbers:

Here is how much each country will be charged, per Rapid Response 47 on X, formerly known as Twitter:

What's next:

The White House posted a full, detailed description of their tariff plan.

The administration said a minimum baseline tariff of 10% will be set starting on April 5. A few days later, the White House said Trump would impose an individualized reciprocal higher tariff on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits. That will be on April 9.

All other countries will continue to be subject to the original 10% tariff baseline.

"There's never been probably anything like it in terms of the enormity," Trump said. "If they cheat, the repercussions are going to be extremely strong. Foreign nations will finally be asked to pay for the privilege of access to our market, the biggest market in the world."

These tariffs will remain until further notice, according to the administration.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, Trump said that a 25% tariff will be placed on all foreign-made automobiles imported into the U.S. becoming effective at midnight, April 3.

Currently, the U.S. is charging a 2.5% tariff on autos and 2.4% on motorcycles from other countries, Trump said.

"The non-monetary restrictions imposed by South Korea, Japan and very many other nations as a result of these colossal trade barriers," Trump said. "Eighty-one percent of the cars in South Korea are made in South Korea. 94% of the cars in Japan are made in Japan. Toyota sells 1 million foreign-made automobiles into the United States, and General Motors sells almost none. Ford sells very little.

Trump said he doesn't blame other countries for making money on the tariff deals but instead former presidents he said did not do their job.

