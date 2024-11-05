Trump's claim of 'heavy law enforcement' in Detroit on election day untrue, police say

Claims made by former President Donald Trump that "heavy law enforcement" is in Detroit are false, local police told FOX 2.

Deputy chief Franklin Hayes said there are no incidents that have been reported in the city on election day which would require additional reinforcements from the department.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote "Philadelphia and Detroit! Heavy Law Enforcement is there!!!" The statement is false. He also wrote that there was "talk of massive CHEATING in Philadelphia," statements that have also been found to be untrue.

While the Detroit clerk has been in communication with police about security at Huntington Place where absentee ballots are being counted, the presence was pre-planned.

Trump has a history of claiming fraud took place in cities like Detroit, despite no evidence suggesting that's the case.

In the run-up to the 2024 election, officials warned voters to be vigilant about misinformation during and after polls close in Michigan.