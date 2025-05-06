Trump's Michigan polling numbers sag, but GOP support remains

The Brief Trump's Michigan polls show declining support, especially among independents. He retains Republican backing, but economic concerns are growing. Younger men are reportedly shifting away from Trump in Michigan.



Despite winning the popular vote in Michigan last November, Donald Trump's current polling numbers in the state reveal a decline in support among key voter groups, according to recent data.

"So in a battleground state like Michigan, he is doing very poorly at this juncture but he does have support of republicans," said Michigan political pollster Bernie Porn.

The latest polls match an Associated Press poll done in April that revealed 52% of Americans are opposing the president's strategy on tariffs.

While Trump maintains the support and backing of his core Republican base, he has seen a significant defection among independent voters who previously supported him.

"He did very well with independent voters but in this survey they turned on him," the pollster said.

This shift includes both independent men and women, who were crucial to Trump's victory. Additionally, there's a noticeable drop in support among younger men.

"Younger men are leaving him and not sticking with him but uneducated are still sticking with him," Porn said.

Voter confidence in Trump's economic policies has also waned. Only 38% of voters now believe he has effectively addressed the economy, with 53% opposing his tariffs, which have raised concerns among auto industry executives.

However, Trump's stance on immigration received a more mixed response, with 48% of voters approving and 48% disapproving.

In contrast, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a favorable rating of 54% compared to an unfavorable rating of 38% in the same poll.

"They knew she was going to Washington but I'm not sure that they really caught the importance of the Oval Office at the same time that other things were happening," Porn noted.

According to the pollster, recent criticism surrounding Whitmer's appearance at the White House did not negatively impact her standing with voters.

The White House has consistently dismissed polling data, asserting that voters will ultimately see the results they anticipated when they cast their ballots.