TSA says all Michigan airports are fully staffed for Thanksgiving travel

The Transportation Security Administration said Michigan airports are ready for the high amount of people who will travel this Thanksgiving.

Across the U.S., 4.5 million people are expected to travel this holiday, up 80% from last year.

Detroit Metro Airport is expecting to see 3.5 million travelers over the holiday season.

"We have full staffing at all our airports within the state of Michigan," said Steve Lorincz, the TSA federal security director for the state.

He said it is important travelers remember to wear a mask. He also hopes that travelers will be patient and kind to others after recent incidents of unruly travelers.

"We also want to make sure people understand we have seen unruly behavior in the system. We want to make sure people pack, not only for their trip, but they also pack a little kindness," he said.

Betsy Hook was traveling Tuesday. When she got to her destination, she let us know how her security experience was.

"It was really seamless. It wasn’t anything different than I experienced before COVID I thought it was pretty efficient here," she said.

If you will be traveling this holiday season, arrive early, check your bags for prohibited items, arrange for assistance in advance, and check out expedited screening programs such as TSA Pre-Check.