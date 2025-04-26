Turkey flies through truck's windshield near Fowlerville

article

A 19-year-old Sterling Heights man was left with a mess when traveling on eastbound I-94 near Fowlerville on Thursday.

The man was driving down the road when a wild turkey flew into his path, smashing through the windshield of his 2022 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police said the driver was uninjured, and managed to maintain control of the vehicle despite the uninvited guest entering the cab of the truck.

The turkey, however, wasn't as lucky as the driver, and died from the impact.

Turkey hunting season runs from April 20-June 7 this year.