Twice as many troops in DC for inauguration than in Afghanistan and Iraq combined

The head of the National Guard says at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in D.C. by Saturday, and an additional 5,000 could be requested from other states.

As the Military Times reports, that figure is twice the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq combined.

There are currently 6,200 Guard members in the city from D.C. and five nearby states. The increase in requests for Guard members on Monday comes as officials brace for more, possibly violent protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Last week, the Guard helped erect a seven-foot non-scalable wall around the previously besieged Capitol building.

They have also helped to secure the inauguration perimeter, which includes not only the Capitol, but stretches into the District as well.

Earlier this week, photos of National Guard members resting in the Capitol went viral. The D.C. National Guard released a statement on the Guardsmen being armed and resting during their shifts. You can read it in full here.