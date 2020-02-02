Two arrested for allegedly driving snowmobile while drunk and trespassing

Around 4 a.m. Sunday Troopers from MSP at the Gaylord post came across a snowmobile that crashed, causing a ski to lodge under the railroad tracks in Bagley Township.

The two drivers of the snowmobile were arrested for operating while intoxicated along with additional charges of trespassing and failing to report the crash.

State troopers are reminding the public that trespassing on railroad property is illegal and dangerous.

After several hours of work by a wrecker company the snowmobile was freed, investigators say an inpection of the tracks will be completed by Lake State Railway for damage.

