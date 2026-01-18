Two arrested in Port Huron Township; drugs concealed in child’s car seat, police say

article

The Brief Two people were arrested following a St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigation in Port Huron Township. Authorities seized cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm during a traffic stop and search warrant execution. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, investigators discovered drugs concealed inside a child’s car seat.



Two people were arrested after a St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigation led to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs and a firearm earlier this week, authorities said.

The backstory:

Task force members conducted a traffic stop Jan. 14 near the Interstate 94 connector and 32nd Street. The driver, 59-year-old Larenza Richey of Detroit, was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid license, officials said.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators discovered cocaine and heroin concealed inside a child’s car seat after a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

Authorities seized 26 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of powder cocaine, 8 grams of heroin and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Richey was taken to the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center and arraigned in 72nd District Court, where he was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, using a computer to commit a crime and maintaining a drug house. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Later that day, at about 6 p.m., task force members executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of 27th Street in Port Huron Township as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The resident, 45-year-old Scott Shreeve, was taken into custody following a traffic stop, authorities said.

During the search, investigators seized 144 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, ketamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a 20-gauge shotgun.

Shreeve was transported to the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center and arraigned in 72nd District Court on Jan. 16, where he was charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.