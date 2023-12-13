Two children kidnapped by biological mother in Highland Park

Two foster children were abducted by their biological mother Wednesday morning, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The kids are 8 months old and 2 years old; they were kidnapped around 7:30 a.m. from a home on Snowden Street in Detroit, according to DPD. Police tracked them to a Highland Park home at the 100 block of Stevens Street, but are having difficulty entering.

The suspect suffers from mental health issues, said DPD Commander Ryan Connor.

Crisis negotiators remain on the scene as of 11 p.m., Wednesday. However, communication with the suspect has been unsuccessful.

Police are attempting to resolve the incident peacefully, as they are concerned about the victims and the suspect.

This information is preliminary and subject to change, according to DPD.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for further details.