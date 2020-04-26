Two cousins dead after crash on Detroit’s west side, police search for suspect 

Teon and Leon were cousins, best friends and inseparable, said Teon’s young sister Shaniquia Williams.

“Whenever you saw one, you saw the other,” Shaniquia said. “They were always together and I guess it was meant for them to go together because they wouldn’t have been able to make it without each other.”

Detroit police say on Sunday morning, Teon Williams and Leon Freeman were driving in their west side Detroit neighborhood, near Linwood and the Lodge.

They were in a blue Sunfire, when a driver in a gray Charger, going too fast smashed into them. The driver ran off from the scene before police got there, leaving the cousins dead at the scene.

“It’s heartbreaking that he was able to do this and take two lives and get up and leave and run away,” Shaniquia said.

Shaniquia just talked to her older brother, Teon last night. Thankfully the last words she said were “I love you.”

The men were both fathers. Teon leaves behind four children, the youngest not even a year old.

“He will grow up without knowing his dad because he’s so young the few memories he does have will fade away,” Shaniquia said.

Family, including Shaniquia, is spread out across the country. She just postponed her wedding because the pandemic, and now they’ll have to postpone Teon’s funeral too.

“Before this coronavirus, I was supposed to be getting married at the end of the month, and he was supposed to be with me at the altar,” Shaniquia said.

Detroit Police are looking for the hit and run driver. They say he is a black man, with a light complexion, between the ages of 18 and 22. He was wearing green sweatpants during the time of the crash. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

