Two found shot during traffic stop on the Lodge in Detroit

Michigan State Police said it stopped a car south on The Lodge near Livernois and found two people had been shot.

According to MSP, troopers stopped a car heading south on The Lodge (M-10) near Livernois when they found two people had been shot.

They told police the shooting happened on the freeway but detectives working the case said it didn't happen on the freeway and will work with local police officers and turning over all evidence as needed.

The southbound lanes of M-10 were closed at 7 Mile for about 30 minutes while police investigate.