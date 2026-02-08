Expand / Collapse search

Two Highland Park officers suffer minor injuries in crash involving patrol cars

By Nathan Vicar
Published  February 8, 2026 2:54pm EST
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • Two Highland Park police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash involving two city patrol cars, Michigan State Police said Sunday.
    •  No other vehicles were involved.
    • Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the crash.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Highland Park police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash involving two city patrol cars, Michigan State Police said Sunday.

What we know:

Troopers were requested to investigate the crash, MSP said. No other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the crash.

What they're saying:

"Troopers are conducting their investigation, and the results will be provided to Highland Park Police command for any further review of department policies," First Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement.

The Source: Information came from Michigan State Police.

Car crashesHighland Park