Two Highland Park officers suffer minor injuries in crash involving patrol cars
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Highland Park police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash involving two city patrol cars, Michigan State Police said Sunday.
What we know:
Troopers were requested to investigate the crash, MSP said. No other vehicles were involved.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the crash.
What they're saying:
"Troopers are conducting their investigation, and the results will be provided to Highland Park Police command for any further review of department policies," First Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement.
