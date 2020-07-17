Two hospitalized after Detroit hotel shooting, witness says they were shooting a music video

Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting took place at 1 a.m. near a Baymont Inn on the city's east side.

Detroit Police say someone pulled up to the hotel in a vehicle, fired shots and then took off.

A witness who did not want to go on camera told FOX 2 the two people that were injured, a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were shooting a music video at the time.

Located on East Jefferson near Adair Street, there were police lights and caution tape around the scene for hours after the shooting.

Currently, the man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition, resting at a hospital.

If you know anything about the shooting, Detroit Police would like you to give them a call. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP