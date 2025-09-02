Two men busted by YouTuber in Port Huron allegedly trying to meet up with a minor charged

The Brief Two men were caught allegedly meeting underage girls for sex at a Port Huron anime convention by YouTuber Skeeter Jean. Jean's channel focuses on catching alleged predators.



Two men were allegedly meeting up with underage girls for sex at the same anime convention in Port Huron, and behind it all was a YouTuber known for catching child predators.

Big picture view:

The YouTuber, known as Skeeter Jean, runs a predator-catching series on his channel where he exposes people who attempt or allegedly attempt to meet up with someone they believe is underage for sex.

This recent case occurred at an anime convention in Port Huron. When the two men were confronted, Jean said neither admitted to sending explicit messages to the decoy.

"Even though both of them were physically there, I don't know how that happens," he said.

Both men have been charged, and Jean tells FOX 2 that it feels like their efforts are making a difference in communities.

Dig deeper:

Jean's channel started in 2013, but his first predator-catching video was posted in 2020. Since then, he and his team have caught nearly 200 predators or alleged predators. Despite the number of busts, Jean says he still gets a little nervous before each confrontation.

"We never really expect them to be bringing a weapon with them. In this scenario, we didn't even know he had it on them until the police got there," he said. "There's always a risk associated with this sort of thing. For safety, I always have an armed security guard with me."

What's next:

The two men, 52-year-old Eric Kurple and 27-year-old Brennen Schwartz, were given a list of charges that included:

Accosting children for immoral purposes

Using computers to commit a crime

Tampering with evidence