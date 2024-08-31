Two men sought in assault of woman in Detroit

article

Two men, who were seen getting out of a silver pick-up truck, are wanted for the assault of a 52-year-old woman in Detroit.

The assault happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 24, in the 3400 block of E. McNichols.

The two men, both black, were seen walking up to the woman, who was at a gas station, and then punching and kicking her. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-1140.