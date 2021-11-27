Two Minnesota Best Buy stores hit by large group thefts on Black Friday

Police are investigating after large groups of people stole from two Twin Cities Best Buy stores on Black Friday.

According to Burnsville police, at about 8 p.m., a group of 20-30 people ran into the Best Buy store and stole several items. Police say no force was used and no weapons were displayed.

The suspects were gone by the time police arrived. The theft is still under investigation.

According to Maplewood police, at about that same time, officers responded to the Best Buy store at 1795 County Road D East on a report of a theft in progress. When they arrived, they learned that a large group of approximately 10-12 adult and juvenile suspects entered the store at the same time and worked together to steal multiple high value items in a "grab and run" theft.

The suspects were gone when officers arrived on scene.

The Maplewood Police Department is currently reviewing evidence and working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify the suspects involved. The Maplewood Police Department is also looking into whether this group of thieves are connected to any other similar thefts in the metro this weekend.

Best Buy provided the following statement regarding the thefts:

"Retailers across the country are seeing spikes in crime. These incidents have been, by and large, non-violent though often traumatic for those who witnessed them. As an industry, we are working with local law enforcement and taking additional security precautions where it makes sense.

We are also working at the federal level to pass a law that would make the online re-selling of these stolen goods much more difficult, materially reducing the incentive to commit the crimes in the first place."

If you have any information on the thefts, call investigators at 651-249-2608.