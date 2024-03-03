2 more measles cases detected in Michigan; Wayne and Washtenaw Counties

Two more cases of measles were confirmed by Michigan health officials after the state detected its first positive case in more than four years last week.

Wayne County Public Health says they have a confirmed case associated with international travel in an adult residing in Wayne County. Washtenaw County Health Department also confirms a case of measles in an adult with recent international travel.

Both health departments are working closely with MDHHS to identify anyone who might've been exposed.

Wayne County Possible – Exposure Locations and Times

WCPH WellStreet/Beaumont Urgent Care (23100 Michigan Ave, Dearborn) on Feb. 27 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy (2701 S. Telegraph Rd, Dearborn) on Feb. 27 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Henry Ford GoHealth Urgent Care (26763 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights) on Feb. 29 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Corewell Emergency Health Department (18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn) on Feb. 29 between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Washtenaw County – Possible Exposure Locations and Times

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Emergency Department waiting and triage areas (5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti) between March 1 from 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

There is no cause for ongoing concern at the hospital, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Anyone who might've been exposed in Wayne County is asked to immediately contact WCPH at PHECC@waynecounty.com to discuss possible post-exposure treatment.

Possibly exposed people in Washtenaw County are asked to contact their healthcare provider, pharmacy, or WCHD at (734)544-6700 for vaccination and guidance.

Individuals should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms for 21 days from the date of exposure.

Symptoms include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and the roof of the mouth(Koplik Spot) two to three days after symptoms begin

If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider for next steps and to prevent exposure to others, says the Health Department.

"Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily though the air," says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. "This means we need to alert people who may have been present to the possibility of exposure, especially because anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed."

"Vaccination is the single best way to protect yourself, your family, and the people you spend your days with," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Officer. "Given the growing risk of measles because of outbreaks in Europe and elsewhere, we highly recommend you verify your and your family’s vaccination status immediately—and get vaccinated if you or they have not been."

The best protection against measles is MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination, says the Health Department.

About one in five people who get measles will be hospitalized. In addition to recent Michigan cases, over 40 measles cases have been reported 15 other states so far in 2024.