Two still hospitalized after Harrison Twp. boat explosion on Clinton River

The Brief A boat explosion left three in the hospital Thursday. A mechanic believes it was a mechanical issue that was triggered when the gas tank was filled up.



A boat on the water in Harrison Township exploded, injuring four people. Two of them remain hospitalized as of Friday night.

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Meanwhile, the owner of the boat came back to the marina trying to figure out how it happened. He tells FOX 2 that the mechanic believes it was a mechanical issue that was triggered when the gas tank was filled up.

The owner says he has had the boat for about four years and has never experienced any problems. This was the first time they had taken it out on the water this year.

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The incident shook the Harrison Township area, with Macomb County officials responding to Tow Boat USA on South River Road after the boat exploded Thursday afternoon.

Several people were rescued from the water.

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