Two teens lead Michigan State Police on chase in stolen car

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested after the Michigan State Police Department chased them down Saturday night.

What we know:

The Michigan State Police Department assisted with Trooper 2 to give locations of a reported stolen vehicle in the area of the Southfield Freeway and McNichols at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

A traffic stop was attempted in that area, but the car did not stop, leading police on a chase that ended near Fenmore and 7 Mile Road.

MSP Troopers saw the passenger get out and try to run, but were able to quickly track him down. Trooper 2 was used to track the driver, who was located in the neighborhood near where the chase ended.

"Both suspects were transported to Second District Headquarters and their parents were contacted as they were both 15 years old," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "A petition will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office – Juvenile Division for review and the vehicle will be returned to the owner."