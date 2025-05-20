U-Haul driver saved from crushing car crash on Telegraph, one of many since I-696 closure

The Brief A U-haul driver was saved from being nearly crushed in a car crash on Saturday. The driver was out with just minor injuries. Officials say the I-696 closure has led to more crashes on Telegraph.



A stretch of road near Bloomfield Township was the site of a crash where a vehicle smashed into the back of an Amazon semi-truck, leaving the driver trapped.

What they're saying:

Lt. Ed Lietz with Bloomfield Township Fire, with 30 years of experience, says Saturday morning's crash was the worst driver compartment entrapment he’s seen.

"There were just inches away from that individual getting crushed," he said.

The Amazon driver felt the impact and tried to get to safety but didn’t realize the U-Haul was literally attached.

"This guy allegedly zoned out," said Chief Jim Gallagher. "When he pulled off and got out of his truck, he realized he was actually dragging the U-Haul truck."

The truck pulled him 200 feet before stopping off Telegraph near Lone Pine.

"Parts of the vehicle flew off and hit their car and actually deployed their airbag. So, there were innocent bystanders involved in this crash too," said Lietz.

Police and fire officers got to work with the Jaws of Life for 25 minutes while a paramedic squeezed inside and tried to get the driver any help he could.

The driver was out with just minor injuries.

You can watch the full rescue footage below. Viewer discretion is advised.

"Since May 1st, we are at about 100–105 traffic crashes, and about 22–25 include injuries and some had multiple injuries on the scene," said Gallagher.

By the numbers:

Those numbers coincide with I-696 closing down, driving drivers on alternate routes and clogging up otherwise smoother conditions in Bloomfield Township.

"Our neighborhoods are complaining, Telegraph has been a nightmare, our mile roads are a nightmare," said Gallagher.

Gallagher says there is even more reason to pay attention on the roads at the moment.