U.S. Department of Transportation funds Midland road repairs with $25M grants

Four months ago, heavy rains pushed Wixom Lake to its limit, breaking two dams in Midland County. On Tuesday, the United States Department of Transportation announced it would help fund the repair with many of the damaged roads through a relief effort.

When the lakes disappeared in the spring storms, the Michigan Department of Transportation started making road repairs and applied for emergency assistance.

That arrived on Tuesday when the feds announced a $25 million infusion in relief in 70 different locations in midland and to reimburse MDOT.

"This is for infrastructure repairs," said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

"It's going to help people get to work and help people be able to visit their family and neighbors. It's a great start," said Rep. John Moolenaar.

The money for Midland is part of a $574 million relief effort from the Trump Administration for other areas hard hit by disasters, like the wildfires in California and the hurricanes in North Carolina.

In Midland, there's still a lot of work to be done as the weather turns.

"We've got a lot of rebuilding to do," Moolenaar said.



The US Department of Transportation has given Michigan $1.2 billion this year for roads, bridges, and infrastructure repair. But the state needs a lot more.

"Clearly it is not enough and more needs to be done. But this is a president that is very much focused on infrastructure investment. And we continue to invest in communities in Michigan," Chao said.

Moolenaar said the money will help as Midland is coming together.

"We are resilient on top of the COVID, and the flooding, but you know people are strong there's neighbor helping neighbor and it's been very encouraging to see how the community has rallied around people in need."

