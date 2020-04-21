Live
COVID-19 Coronavirus in Michigan
post
Frequently asked questions about Michigan's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order
Coronavirus in Michigan
View More
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expects short term extension of stay home order
3 hours ago
Detroit nursing homes continue to fight COVID-19: 'this is where this war is going'
3 hours ago
Child abuse, neglect reports decreasing during COVID-19 due to lack of tip calls
3 hours ago
Small Detroit businesses fight to survive during pandemic shutdown
4 hours ago
Text message scams are a favorite tool of COVID cons, experts warn
4 hours ago
Expert says state job furloughs won't help much with $2.5B economic hole from pandemic
5 hours ago
Oak Park woman starts community food table during pandemic
5 hours ago
Beaumont worker turned away 4 times with COVID-19 symptoms before dying
5 hours ago
U-M study shows many of us are struggling to cope with COVID-19 fear, isolation
6 hours ago
Hair design salon owner pivots to door-to-door product delivery - and it's a smash hit
7 hours ago
Family protests Riverview nursing home where 20 residents have died with COVID-19 symptoms
8 hours ago
Henry Ford Health System announces 2,800 temporary layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic
8 hours ago
View More
Coronavirus news from around the world
McDonald’s offers free Thank You Meals to health care workers, officers, firefighters, paramedics
8 hours ago
Pharmaceutical company offering free insulin to diabetic patients who have lost health coverage
8 hours ago
‘Extremely bad idea’: Fire marshal warns people not to microwave masks in attempt to kill germs
16 hours ago
Tyson to suspend operations at largest pork plant indefinitely following coronavirus outbreak
17 hours ago
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
18 hours ago
Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains, study finds
21 hours ago
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
1 day ago
Trump announces 60-day 'pause' on immigration, will only apply to those seeking certain green cards
1 day ago
More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in VA coronavirus study
1 day ago
Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak
1 day ago
Nurses protest at White House to call attention to lack of PPE; honor those who died from COVID-19
1 day ago
You can get a free Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell on April 21
1 day ago