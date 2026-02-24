Expand / Collapse search

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell to boycott Trump's State of the Union address

By and Jack Nissen
Published  February 24, 2026 5:24pm EST
Debbie Dingell
FOX 2 Detroit
Previewing the State of the Union: Michigan congressmembers react

Previewing the State of the Union: Michigan congressmembers react

What will President Donald Trump say? The annual address to the country will be the second of Trump's second term in office and precedes what is expected to be a hard-fought midterm election. 

The Brief

    • Debbie Dingell will not attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
    • She is among the Democratic congressmembers that have chosen to boycott the president's speech.

(FOX 2) - Members of Congress will be among the hundreds in the audience for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

But Congresswoman Debbie Dingell will not be there.

The Michigan representative is among those who will be boycotting the speech by the president. She told FOX 2 that she does not want to be part of the theatrics. Those skipping the event say they will instead head to a counter rally that is scheduled around 8 p.m.

However, she did say she would be watching and hopes the president will speak about issues important to Michigan voters.

When is the State of the Union address?

Trump's State of the Union address will be held on Tuesday, February. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. 

FOX 2 will stream the address live on its website, its YouTube page, as well as its connective TV App FOX Local.

Featured

State of the Union: What to expect from Trump
article

State of the Union: What to expect from Trump

President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress outlining his priorities one year into his second term.

The Source: Comments from a Michigan member of Congress were cited for this story.

Debbie DingellDonald J. TrumpInstastories