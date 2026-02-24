U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell to boycott Trump's State of the Union address

The Brief Debbie Dingell will not attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. She is among the Democratic congressmembers that have chosen to boycott the president's speech.



Members of Congress will be among the hundreds in the audience for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

But Congresswoman Debbie Dingell will not be there.

The Michigan representative is among those who will be boycotting the speech by the president. She told FOX 2 that she does not want to be part of the theatrics. Those skipping the event say they will instead head to a counter rally that is scheduled around 8 p.m.

However, she did say she would be watching and hopes the president will speak about issues important to Michigan voters.

When is the State of the Union address?

Trump's State of the Union address will be held on Tuesday, February. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

FOX 2 will stream the address live on its website, its YouTube page, as well as its connective TV App FOX Local.

