University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released

A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been indicted on seven felony charges including first-degree murder, authorities said.

Pima County prosecutors said a grand jury on Tuesday also charged 46-year-old Murad Dervish with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, endangerment and burglary.

Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."

Police were on their way to the building when they received reports that a man shot and wounded someone before fleeing, said university Police Chief Paula Balafas during a news conference.

The victim, identified as Thomas Meixner, was located and taken to Banner University Medical Center. He had been shot four times and later died from his injuries.

According to court documents, a second person, whose name was blacked out, was treated at the scene after being struck by a bullet fragment.

The suspect, Murad Dervish, was arrested a few hours later near Gila Bend.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy," said university president Robert C. Robbins in a statement. "I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students."

All remaining in-person classes, campus activities, events and performances on UArizona's Tucson campus were canceled on Oct. 5.

It was 20 years ago this month that a disgruntled University of Arizona nursing student shot and killed three nursing professors before taking his own life.

What led up to the arrest

A few hours after the shooting, state troopers stopped a former graduate student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish, in a van about 120 miles northwest of the Tucson campus, Balafas said.

He had been heading southbound on Highway 85 towards Mexico, just 30 miles south of Gila Bend.

The alleged gunman reportedly refused to pull over for two to three miles, and court documents revealed that authorities had to use a PIT maneuver to stop him.

Police found a 9 mm handgun in his car, which officials say matches the approximately 11 shell casings that were found at the murder scene.

According to court documents, Dervish made several impromptu statements before being interviewed by police, including "I hope he's OK, probably wishful thinking," and "I just felt so disrespected by that whole department."

According to a search warrant, police found two handguns, several rounds of ammunition, five knives and two machetes. They also found three cell phones, anti-tracking technology and several changes of clothes.

Victim remembered by students, colleagues and friends

The victim was identified as Thomas Meixner, a professor and the head of the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department.

Meixner earned a doctorate in hydrology and water resources from the university in 1999 and joined the faculty in 2005 before becoming the department head in 2019. He was considered an expert on desert water issues.

On Oct. 6, students, colleagues, and friends remembered Meixner, at a sign located in front of the Harshbarger Building.

"It was important to show our respect as a student body, especially on a weekend like Family Weekend," said Brianna Antillon. "Come together and pay respects to [Meixner], who's a father as well."

"Really, just to send thoughts and good messages to the family and those affected, and to pay my respects," said Cameron Boles.

Meixner was renowned in his scientific community. Colleagues have posted loving words online, but they remain too distraught to talk in person.

"Seeing the emotional distress they’re in, that’s what really made it hit home for me," said Jessi Moeschi.

"He was loved for sure," said Antillon.

Karletta Chief, director of the university’s Indigenous Resilience Center, said she met Meixner when she was a graduate student in 2001 and he was new to the faculty. While she was not one of his students, her research in hydrology led to frequent collaborations. The last time she saw Meixner, who was a big supporter of Native American and indigenous communities researching water issues, was a week ago at a seminar his department co-sponsored.

Chief said she emailed Meixner and several others in the hydrology department after the shooting, and that she was devastated to learn he was the one who had been shot.

"It’s just unimaginable that anybody would have any direct anger toward him. He was completely the opposite of that. He was just so kind and positive and always wanting to help," said Chief, who noted that Meixner never mentioned to her if there had been any trouble with a current or former student.

Meixner was also generous outside of campus, Chief said. He once gave money for a marathon that she ran to benefit the Lymphoma Society.

"He shared that he was thankful for me doing this run and he was a cancer survivor," she said.

Meixner's family has also issued a statement on the shooting. The statement reads:

"There are no words. We can try to put it into writing, but there will never be words to describe this crushing loss. Thomas Meixner was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, uncle, colleague and friend. He loved his family, friends, coworkers, the University of Arizona and the greater Tucson community.

He always focused on helping others in all he did. The loss of Tom has left a giant emptiness in our hearts. He was a great man, a deeply faith-filled and devoted husband and father. He was passionate about Hydrology, and one of the last acts he performed on this earth was to teach a class.

He described his work as "making the world better through biogeochemistry," but to us, he was trying to save the world’s most precious resource. He recently retweeted the following quote, ‘Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.’

Tom certainly lived this. He will be forever loved and missed by so many who knew him."

A visitation for Meixner is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Sy. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic Church at 4725 E. Pima Street in Tucson, followed by a funeral at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 14, at the same church.

His family is asking people to support the following charities in honor of his legacy:

Suspect identified

The suspect, meanwhile, was identified as 46-year-old Murad Dervish. Dervish was described as a former student who was not allowed to be in the Harshbarger Building.

Dervish is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 24. He remains held without bond pending a court hearing on Oct. 27.

It was still unclear if Dervish has been assigned a public defender for his case.

The relationship between Dervish and Meixner remains unclear, but the interim complaint said a flyer with a photograph of Dervish, a former graduate student, had been circulated to university staff in February with instructions to call 911 if he ever entered the building. It also said he was "expelled" and "barred from being on University of Arizona property."

Dervish did have previous interactions with the University of Arizona police, according to Sgt. Sean Shields. But he declined to say how many and when they happened.

"Dervish has been the subject of several reports of harassment and threats to staff members working at Harshbarger," the complaint said.

"Multiple emails [were] sent out last semester about [him]," said Moeschi. "Sent a picture of him, and a little description of what he did and just that he’s not welcome here."

Dervish, according to court documents, said after he was read his Miranda rights that he "just felt so disrespected by that whole department," that "a woman wouldn't have done this," and also expressed that he was going to shoot himself, but ultimately did not.

Dervish was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault.

