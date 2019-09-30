UAW-GM strike enters its third week, earning stipend for workers

After a weekend in the rain on the picket lines, the UAW strike at General Motors has entered its third week.

That means workers will now begin receiving strike pay of $250 per week from the union.

It's a fraction of what they normally earn but workers say everything helps. This comes just days after General Motors also announced it'd be reinstating the striking workers' health care.

As the tension grows and timeline lengthens, salaried workers at GM are continuing to have a hard time getting into their buildings due to traffic from the picket line. Police have had to relieve traffic at multiple plants.

Despite getting a weekly stipend now, striking workers are beginning to wonder how long they'll be able to hold out.

"It's just a lot of wondering and speculation and just kind of keeping us on our toes because we just don't know what's going on," one striking worker named Bernie told us.

Workers got some encouraging news last Wednesday when word got out that unresolved issues have moved to the main table, but sources told FOX 2 the table remains divided.