UAW President Shawn Fain to discuss GM deal Saturday afternoon

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will speak Saturday afternoon to highlight the union's tentative agreement with General Motors, the last of the Detroit Big Three to come to a deal with the union.

Fain will speak around noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 where he is expected to celebrate historic gains made by the union, similar to the speeches he made when discussing the deals with Ford and Stellantis in the past week.

GM's deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Stellantis made last weekend.

The UAW said the deal includes a 25% wage increase that rises up to 33% when accounting for inflation. The max pay will be more than $42 an hour. The agreement also includes an end to wage tiers, while bringing two prospective battery plants being brought under the Master Agreement.

In the same week that the UAW and GM reached the tentative agreement, the automaker also announced raises to all non-union salaried workers.

In a statement from CEO Mary Barra earlier this week, the GM Chair said they achieved a tentative agreement with the UAW "that reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S."

"We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team," the statement added

As the automakers reached tentative deals, the union suspended its strikes and pulled workers off the picket lines while the deals go through a process to get them approved.

That process includes being reviewed by a UAW National Council that votes to send the agreement to the membership. Once the council votes, members attend informational sessions to learn about the agreements before voting to ratify them.

All three councils met this week to start the voting process.

If the councils vote to send the deals to members, union leadership will hold a Facebook Live that same evening to go over the highlights of the contracts.

If union members do not approve the contracts, the strike will continue as automakers and the UAW head back to the bargaining table.