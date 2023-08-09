If someone would like an indication for how negotiations between the UAW and the Big 3 automaker are going, they could get a pretty good idea from watching the group's president in his most recent video online.

With 35 days left until the UAW's contract expires with Stellantis, President Shawn Fain trashed their contract proposal - literally.

"When we get things like this from the company and they were sit there and talk about how ‘they’re not looking for concessions' everything in they're looking for in this document is about concessions," he said. "So I'll tell you what I'm going to do with their proposal, I'm going to file it in its proper place, because that's where it belongs - the trash."

"Because that's what it is," he added resolutely.

He blamed the company for trying to cut 401K contributions, medical coverage, and profit sharing. Fain had previously announced the union's most "ambitious" list of contract proposals in decades.

In a previous video shared with UAW members, Fain outlined 10 demands the union intended on negotiating for. They included an elimination of tiers on wages and benefits, a 20% wage increase with 5% annual increases after that, as well as the restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments.

You can read the full list here.