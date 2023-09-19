UAW strike could extend to more plants on Friday

On the fifth day of the UAW stand-up strike, picketers in Detroit are getting more support as union leaders give the Big Three another deadline before more strikes are in place at other plants across the country.

The UAW's strike is going to have a massive impact on the economy of the state of Michigan and the U.S., according to economic experts. Among them is John Walsh from the Michigan Manufacturer’s Association who said the ripple effects on the supply chain could be dramatic.

"It’s all on a timing basis, so adding that many more facilities makes it even that much more worse," he said.

As picketers continue outside the Michigan Assembly Plant, they're giving the Big Three until Friday at noon for a deal before Shawn Fain calls on other union members to strike across the country.

Much of Michigan's economy revolves around automotive and manufacturing and Walsh said the state is home to around 620,000 such organizations. Industries that are still trying to find their footing post-pandemic will feel the pinch if supplies and orders are put on pause.

"What I’m hearing is that they’re preparing for some it could be layoffs within a week, others it could be a month. There are a lot of variables to it. It has to do with who their customers are, whether they have diversified into other industries or they might be providing carts for the domestic or foreign manufacturers," Walsh said.

But the news isn't all bad. Walsh said, despite the strike, their is cautious optimism that a deal will get done.

"People are truly hopeful that the Uaw and the big three can find a way to a resolution this week," he said.

Since the expiration on Thursday night, Stellantis and Ford have both presented slightly increased offers to the union – but the UAW is still not agreeing to terms.

Fain said that the UAW has until noon to show "serious progress" before calling on more Locals to walk out and join the picket line.

"Autoworkers have waited long enough to make things right at the Big Three. We are not waiting around and we are not messing around," Fain said on Monday.