UAW update from VP: 'All proposals are at the Main Table' with GM

The United Auto Workers union has released an update on the status of the General Motors negotiations,

"All unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table" and have been given to GM, the letter from Vice President Terry Dittes said to members. "And we are awaiting their response."

This update coming as the strike reaches the 10th consecutive day. Workers received their last check on Friday. Going forward with the work stoppage, they will be receiving $250 a week.

Also in Ditte update, "This back and forth will continue until Negotiations are complete. We will continue to bargain this contract until your Bargaining Committee is satisfied that we have achieved an Agreement that properly addresses our Members' concerns."

Among the sticking points for the union, are conditions for temporary workers who get half the pay and fewer benefits.

As the strike drags on, General Motors is losing millions a day while closing one Canadian factory and sending workers home at another. GM also ended health care plans for striking workers.

The full letter is below:

Dear Union Brothers and Sisters:

All unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table and have been presented to General Motors, and we are awaiting their response. This back and forth will continue until Negotiations are complete.

The International Staff and your elected Bargaining Committee have been working countless hours to reach an Agreement on behalf of our Members, their families and all the communities affected by this strike.

We will continue to bargain this contract until your Bargaining Committee is satisfied that we have achieved an Agreement that properly addresses our Members' concerns.

Thank you very much for your loyal support and the sacrifice you are making every day for what is just and right!

In Solidarity,

Terry Dittes

Vice President and Director

UAW General Motors Department

