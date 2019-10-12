UAW votes to increase strike pay and allow GM employees to work part time jobs

Officials have confirmed that Striking General Motors employees will get an additional $25 and can now work part time jobs.

Saturday morning, The United Auto Workers International Executive Board voted in motion that the strike pay will increase to $275 per week for all UAW members. Executives also came to the decision to let members striking at General Motors and Aramark take on part-time jobs without reducing their strike pay, as long as they perform their picket duty.

The increased pay and authorization for part-time jobs will be put in effect Sunday, October 13.

"UAW members and their families are sacrificing for all of us," said Gary Jones, President of the UAW. "We are all standing together for our future. This action reflects the UAW commitment and solidarity to all of our members and their families who are taking a courageous stand together to protect our middle-class way of life."



