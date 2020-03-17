Uber, Lyft suspending shared ride options in response to coronavirus

Uber and Lyft announced on Tuesday that they would be suspending their respective pool and shared options in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The options enable riders travel to destinations with other passengers who are also using the apps.

The moves by the ride share giants are in line with the social distancing recommendations made by many health organizations. Considering that symptoms of COVID-19 may take days or weeks to appear, those who ride in a vehicle could be exposed to the virus from another passenger who is unknowingly infected.

