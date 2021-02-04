Ulta Beauty commits to doubling Black-owned brands in its stores

Ulta Beauty has announced a new initiative surrounding diversity and inclusiveness regarding its products promising to double the Black-owned brands found in its stores.

The company said it promises by the end of 2021, Black-owned brands in its assortment will double and more than $4 million will be dedicated to marketing used to bring awareness to black-owned brands in order to sustain growth around those products.

In total, the company is pledging $25 million toward its diversity and inclusion initiative.

Ulta has also tapped Tracy Ellis Ross, CEO, and founder of hair-care brand Pattern Beauty, to lead the company’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts as an advisor in a "formalized role to provide counsel, inspiration and drive accountability."

Ross said she’s looking forward to formalizing a dialogue of diversity and inclusion within the Ulta Beauty team.

Ulta Beauty store entrance sign (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change," Ross said.

"As the country’s beauty retail leader, we believe we have the power to shape how the world sees beauty and as such, we have a responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, inclusivity and equity," said Mary Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty "We are deeply committed to leading purposefully with and for underrepresented voices across retail and beauty on our D&I journey."

Additionally, the company said it would allocate roughly $20 million to various media investments across multi-cultural platforms to create more personal connections with various communities including LatinX, Black, and more.

Ulta said it would work with Black entrepreneurs to help grow their brands with the hopes of elevating those communities.

$2 million will also go to the company's "Race Matters Leadership Training" which debuted last year.

"Ulta Beauty understands the importance of fostering an inclusive, bias-free, and equitable workplace to enable all associates to reach their full potential," the company wrote in a release.