The Brief Researchers have identified the organism that produces toxins found in the algal blooms that color Lake Erie every year. The University of Michigan used samples of Lake Erie water with an overproduction of algae to isolate the species that creates the toxins. Harmful Algal Blooms happen every year and in some extreme circumstances threaten drinking water.



Researchers at the University of Michigan are learning more about blue-green algae and the organism that produces toxins that make major algal events dangerous.

Learning more about the bacteria can help communities better manage harmful algal blooms.

Big picture view:

A new study by researchers at the University of Michigan says a bacteria called Dolichospermum is responsible for the toxins found during major algal bloom events in the Great Lakes.

Samples from Lake Erie were used to identify several strains of the bacteria, which is more commonly found in warm water.

"That is interesting because we do know that the lakes are changing with climate change," said Den Uyl, who works with Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research.

Another finding was that the gene associated with producing the toxin was less likely to be found in areas with higher concentrations of ammonium.

Dig deeper:

Michigan is at a crossroads over what to do about the algal events that return to Lake Erie every year.

Despite years of work, the state will not meet its goal of reducing chemicals that enter the lake each year. Harmful algal bloom events happen after nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen are washed into the water and spur the overproduction of algae.

In 2014, the overproduction of algae was so extreme it threatened the drinking water of more than 500,000 people in Toledo.

Michigan and Ohio announced goals to reduce the nutrients entering the water in 2015, aiming for a reduction of 40%. But Michigan only met that goal once in the years that followed - and that was because of a drop in rainfall, which is how chemicals from farms make their way into the lake.

