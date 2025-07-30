Unidentified body pulled from West Bloomfield Township lake

The Brief Police are asking the public for help identifying a dead body that was pulled from an Oakland County lake. Officers retrieved a deceased individual floating in Pine Lake in West Bloomfield Township on Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled later Wednesday.



The body of an unidentified man has been recovered from a lake in West Bloomfield Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the death after it was discovered floating in the lake on Tuesday.

What we know:

Members of the sheriff's search and rescue team were called to the 3200 block of Pine Lake Road around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a body was found in Pine Lake.

West Bloomfield Township police had requested assistance after confirming the man was dead. He had no identification with him was found.

The individual is described as a Black male who is six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was found wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants, and size-10 black Adidas shoes.

He's believed to be between 20 and 40 years old.

Dig deeper:

An autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday.

Police say no reports of anyone in the area being missing had been made.

Anyone who may know the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding his death should call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.