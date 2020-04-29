‘Unimaginable’: Detroit reaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

The city of Detroit has topped 1,000 coronavirus deaths, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday.

“It’s a total that’s unimaginable,” he said.

Duggan said there have been 1,008 deaths in Detroit as of Wednesday -- an increase of 21 from Tuesday. But the mayor said some of those reported deaths happened earlier in the month.

“It’s just all the more important that we continue to do what we’re doing because the trend is continuing to be down dramatically,” he said. “There’s more empty beds at the hospitals today. There are only 14 people over at the TCF Center.”

The mayor said the problems also continue with the elderly. Detroit has now lost 216 nursing home residents, as well as three staff members.

But Duggan said on Monday that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Detroit is trending downward as the city fought back with social distancing and widespread testing.

“It’s unimaginable where we would be if we had not dropped the infection rates. Really starting on April 18, we’ve gone steadily down,” he said.