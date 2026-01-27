University of Michigan student stuck in Myanmar due to Trump travel ban

The Brief A student at the University of Michigan was unable to return to the US due to a Trump travel ban. Now, that student is looking for other options for education.



The latest Trump travel ban is keeping college students out of the United States, with one from the University of Michigan saying he cannot get back to Ann Arbor to graduate.

Big picture view:

His name is Patrick Thaw, and he should be a junior this school year, but instead, he was sent to his home country of Myanmar in Asia. Now, he can't come to the US any time soon.

In the summer of 2025, he decided to take an internship in Singapore. When he got there, it was the same time President Donald Trump levied a sweeping travel ban. It included citizens from Myanmar.

Instead of becoming a junior at Michigan, his only option was to go back home to his country.

While Patrick and his family are safe now, the country is in the middle of a brutal, ongoing civil war, he dreams of his Ann Arbor days.

What's next:

The University of Michigan did not respond directly to Patrick's situation but says they are committed to coming up with solutions.

For Patrick though, he is starting to apply to other colleges outside the US. His first choice sounds like the University of Toronto.