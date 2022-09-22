University of Michigan nurses reach tentative agreement with school

Nurses employed at the University of Michigan have reached a tentative agreement with the school on a new contract, two months after the old one expired.

The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council represents about 6,200 nurses, which began negotiations for a new deal between the two groups back in March. The old contract expired June 30.

According to an email from the MNA-UMPNC, the new contract includes an end to mandatory overtime, a better system for workload ratios between employees and patients, and competitive wages.

"Through our months of solidarity and collective action, nurses have stood strong to reach an agreement that meets our members’ priorities of protecting patients and investing in nurses so we can provide the best care possible," said Union President Renee Curtis. "MNA-UMPNC nurses want to thank our community for all their support and advocacy over the months. Our elected nurse negotiating team is unanimous in believing that this agreement is a win for everyone who cares about nurses and the quality of care at the University of Michigan."

The full contract is expected to shown to union members during meetings held in the coming days.

The agreement still needs to be ratified.

The nurses' union previously sued the university over unfair labor practices, arguing its members were compromising the care they could provide to patients because there are too few employed.