University of Michigan to host presidential debate in 2020

The University of Michigan has been selected to host a presidential debate in 2020.

The debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2020 and will be the second in a series of three presidential debates next year prior to the November election.

It will be held at the university's Crisler Center.

The debate will be staged largely on the university's athletics campus. Crisler Center is home to the men's and women's basketball teams and the women's gymnastics team. Educational and outreach activities will take place in facilities near Crisler Center and in other parts of the Ann Arbor campus.

Details about ticket availiability, if any, have not yet been released.