Unseasonably warm temps continue, so does the rain

Here's the extended weather update:

Scattered showers will extend into the weekend and so will the mild and muggy temperatures.

Patchy fog to start your Saturday with the threat of scattered showers. High/74 Low/63.

Not a washout, but still the chance for showers Sunday, otherwise variably cloudy. High/77 Low 64.

A warmer than average day Monday with a high of 80 (the normal temp should be 64). Plenty of sun and clouds.

Tuesday brings back the chance for rain with a high of 75, low of 60.

Dry for Wednesday with a high of 76 and low of 61.

Expect rain late on Thursday with a high of 75 and low of 60.

Rain is likely all day Friday with a high of 73.

