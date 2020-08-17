UPDATE: boaters who went missing after boat capsized near Grosse Ile presumed dead

Two men are presumed dead and authorities have updated their search for missing boaters into a search and recovery mission after a boat capsized Sunday night.

Authorities with the Grosse Ile fire department said that the two adults, one from Trenton and the other from Grosse Ile, went missing after a boat carrying 14 people tipped over in the Detroit River around 7:30 p.m. the night before.

What started out as a search and rescue east of Grosse Ile near Stoney Island is now a search for the bodies of the two men.

The men, identified as Stephen Rooney, 66, a priest at Saint Joe's Church and Robert Chiles, 52, were among the nine adults and five kids that were originally on board before the boat tipped.

A member of the Grosse Ile fire department said it was too early to tell if alcohol was a factor.

"Oh, it's horrible, horrible. Horrible for the family, horrible for the community," said a spokesperson with the fire department.

Authorities who were searching for the two men said that someone from Ontario, Canada assisted with rescuing several of those that went overboard.

The boat was 39 feet long.