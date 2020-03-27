Expand / Collapse search

UPDATE: Toddler that fell from Southfield apartment has died

Published 
Southfield
FOX 2 Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A 2-year-old child who fell nine stories from a Southfield apartment complex has died, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed.

Sometime late Thursday, several police and fire trucks could be spotted at the Reserve of Southfield apartments off of Nine Mile.

According to multiple residents, the toddler had fallen off of a window near the balcony - leaving them in critical condition.

It's unclear if any adults were around, however residents inside the building said they could hear children playing on the ninth floor, one floor from the penthouse.