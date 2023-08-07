Upper Peninsula lighthouse for sale - here's how to bid

article

More than a century has passed since the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light house opened for business along Michigan's Upper Peninsula's peninsula.

Now, ‘Portage Entry Light’ as it's also known could be yours.

Bidding has now opened for the historic lighthouse, located just south of a bay that leads into the Keweenaw Peninsula. It was previously used to guide ships into the Portage River, which leads into Portage Lake.

Lovers of northern Michigan will naturally find many things they love about the property: the sunsets, views of the lake, and remoteness away from the hustle and bustle that drives so many away from the cities in the summer.

But lighthouses aren't built for comfort and the future lucky owner of this property may find the winters to be even less so.

Available for bidding on the GSA Auctions website, it's gone to market due to the previous steward's "inability to comply with the requirements of the National Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000."

In other words, one will have their work cut out for them if they purchase the property.

Sized at 1,000 square space inside, it stands 68 feet tall.